  • WANTED! Dad calls out man who lured, groped his young daughters

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are searching for a man who they say lured two girls with cash, exposed himself to them and then groped them.

    The girls, ages 6 and 7, were riding their bikes in their Austell neighborhood when the man approached them, their father told Channel 2’s Chris Jose.

    The father said he feared the man had intentions of abducting the girls. 

    The strong words the father has for the man, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories