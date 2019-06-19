CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The wife of a prominent Atlanta attorney found dead at a Cherokee County property has been charged with murder in his death.
In 2018, the body of Gary Farris was found in a wooded area behind a house on Purcell Lane.
After months of testing, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined Farris was killed by a gunshot.
Farris’ wife, Melody Farris, 59, of Alpharetta, was arrested in Tulahoma, Tennessee Tuesday night. Farris is charged with murder with malice, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and concealing the death of another.
Detectives believe Melody Farris shot and killed her husband inside their home and then tried to dispose of his body and evidence by burning it on their property.
According to its website, Farris is a partner with the Burr and Forman law firm in Atlanta, saying he "has extensive experience in representing commercial lending institutions in the financing and management of commercial real estate, including construction, term and revolving loan facilities, loan syndications, and participations."
