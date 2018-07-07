Dive team on scene on homicide investigation, witnesses say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Deputies are investigating a homicide, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
The incident under investigation is on Purcell Lane, officials said.
Deputies said there is no risk or danger to residents in the area.
Neighbors reported seeing police cars and fire-rescue crews in the area on Friday. One neighbor reported seeing a dive team on the property.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
*Note: The property where the investigation is taking place has an Alpharetta mailing address, but is not a part of the city, according to the city manager.
