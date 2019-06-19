  • Teen critically injured after running from police, family questions officer's actions

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a Henry County teenager critically injured running from police is now calling for an independent investigation into the officers’ actions.

    The mother of 19-year-old Jaylin Hughes told Channel 2 Action News her son may never walk again. 

    She said he suffered multiple neck fractures and a severe spinal cord injury after a fall stemming from an encounter with an officer responding to a call about four teenagers smoking marijuana inside a car on June 12.

    When officers spotted the car in question, they said Hughes made a run for it.

    We're learning why what happened next in the focus of an internal investigation, on the Channel 2 Action News at 11 p.m.

