Man killed in crash with unlicensed 16-year-old driver identified

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed in a head-on crash with an unlicensed 16-year-old girl as Chaun "C-Mac" McKeever.
The crash happened Monday at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Guilford Lane near Old National Highway. The teen's SUV collided with McKeever's landscaping truck, police said. He died at the scene.
Investigators said the teen was somehow distracted and smashed into the yellow truck head-on.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned the teen, who has not been identified, took her mother's car without permission.
This is the man killed in a S. Fulton crash yesterday on Flat Shoals Rd. Police say a 16 y/o girl stole her mother’s car & she crashed into Chuan “C-Mac” McKeever. His aunt gave me this photo. Today I’m working to find out who C-MAC was. pic.twitter.com/JHj111uUD3— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) June 18, 2019
