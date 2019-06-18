  • Man killed in crash with unlicensed 16-year-old driver identified

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed in a head-on crash with an unlicensed 16-year-old girl as Chaun "C-Mac" McKeever. 

    The crash happened Monday at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Guilford Lane near Old National Highway. The teen's SUV collided with McKeever's landscaping truck, police said. He died at the scene.

    Investigators said the teen was somehow distracted and smashed into the yellow truck head-on.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned the teen, who has not been identified, took her mother's car without permission. 

