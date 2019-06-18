LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. - Former Carolina Panthers player Rod Smart, who became famous in the XFL using the nickname "He Hate Me," has been reported missing in South Carolina.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Smart’s family is extremely worried for his safety and well-being.
Officials said the 42-year-old, whose real first name is Torrold, was last seen Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. in Indian Land. That's about four hours from Atlanta.
Smart was reportedly driving a 2016 2016 Nissan Maxima with NC tag PJR-1759. Authorities said it’s unusual for Smart to be out of touch with his family for so long.
Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing and possibly endangered man. pic.twitter.com/CojnVH4Mbg— Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) June 18, 2019
Smart was a star running back at Western Kentucky and joined Vince McMahon's XFL football league in 2001, signing with the Las Vegas Outlaws.
The league encouraged players to select fun nicknames for the back of their jerseys, and Smart famously picked, "He Hate Me."
Smart eventually ended up signing with the Panthers, with whom he played from 2002 to 2005.
Anyone with information about where Smart might be is urged to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.
