Son of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star charged with injuring 3 deputies

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — The oldest son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley has been arrested for assaulting officers in Tennessee.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Kyle Chrisley, 35, was arrested over the weekend and accused of injuring three deputies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies say Kyle Chrisley’s wife called 911 to report that he was “being belligerent” and walking down the road while she followed him in her car.

When they arrived, deputies say he immediately became aggressive, charged at them and started throwing punches.

After using pepper spray, deputies were able to take him into custody. He was released on a $88,500.

A court hearing was set for Jan. 27.

RELATED STORIES:

Kyle Chrisley and his wife are currently suing the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for $1.7 million related to his aggravated assault arrest in 2024.

They claim that a “disgruntled mechanic” came to their home and threatened them over money he said he was owed. Kyle Chrisley and the man got into a fight, which caused neighbors to call 911.

The mechanic told deputies that Chrisley had a knife and tried to stab him. Chrisley’s attorneys say he shoved the mechanic in self-defense, but never had a weapon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

His father and stepmother, “Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, formally adopted Kyle Chrisley’s daughter Chloe shortly before going to federal prison.

The couple was convicted of federal tax fraud charges in Atlanta and served more than two-and-a-half years of their combined 19-year sentence before being formally pardoned by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

©2025 Cox Media Group