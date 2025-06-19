Todd Chrisley details ‘tip of the iceberg’ that he says led to federal conviction

ATLANTA — Reality star Todd Chrisley is sharing more details about what he says led up to his federal tax fraud conviction alongside his wife, Julie Chrisley.

Both Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by President Donald Trump and released from federal custody last month.

Chrisley, 56, took to TikTok on Wednesday to claim that he and his wife were targeted by former Georgia Department of Revenue investigator Josh Waites as “big fish.”

The Chrisleys have maintained that they were investigated partly for their celebrity status.

In his TikTok post, he cited investigations by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and former Channel 2 Action News reporters Richard Belcher and Jodie Fleischer.

The Revenue Department fired Waites in 2020 after the two news organizations reported that he had misstated his education credentials on a state document. However, a grand jury declined to indict him in 2022.

Channel 2 Action News also reported that Waites’ unit held onto more than $5 million in seized assets that should have gone straight into the state treasury.

He goes on to say that he is only revealing the “tip of the iceberg,” and will continue sharing more of his side of the story.

