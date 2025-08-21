Kyle Chrisley, son of Todd Chrisley, sues deputies for excessive force

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley and stepson of Julie Chrisley, has filed an excessive force lawsuit against a Tennessee sheriff’s office.

The Chrisleys’ oldest son and his wife, Ashleigh, are seeking $1.7 million in damages after the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested him for aggravated assault in Sept. 2024.

The Chrisleys claim that a “disgruntled mechanic” came to their home and threatened them over money he said he was owed. Kyle Chrisley and the man got into a fight, which caused neighbors to call 911.

The mechanic told deputies that Chrisley had a knife and tried to stab him. Chrisley’s attorneys say he shoved the mechanic in self-defense, but never had a weapon.

The lawsuit claims the deputies used excessive force by throwing Chrisley to the ground and one of them pinning him with his knee. The deputies wrote in their report that Chrisley resisted the arrest, something his attorneys have denied.

Chrisley and his attorneys argue that the sheriff’s office recognized him because of his family’s reality TV status and that motivated the arrest. They also said that Ashleigh Chrisley tried to record the arrest but was told to stop or she would also get arrested. The lawsuit claims the deputies violated her First Amendment rights.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has not filed a response, according to court records.

