Man accused of assaulting 77-year-old in Cobb County, hitting victim in head with wood

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police arrested a 29-year-old man accused of assaulting a senior in their own home.

Police said Thursday that Onur Yenihayat, of Marietta, was taken into custody around 2:14 a.m.

On Wednesday afternoon, multiple Cobb County police units responded to a home on Sandy Plains Road after reports came in of a man being injured.

When NewsChopper2 flew over the home, there were multiple police cruisers parked outside.

According to police, they found a 77-year-old man bleeding from a head wound.

They determined that, while initial 911 calls said he may have been hit by a car, he was actually assaulted.

Further investigation revealed that the victim had gotten home and found Yenihayat in his bedroom without permission, police said.

When the victim confronted Yenihayat, he was hit in the head several times with a piece of wood and ran to the sidewalk, where police found him.

The victim told police he saw Yenihayat go back into the house.

Officers said they set up a perimeter around the home and tried to make contact but didn’t get a response, so they sent additional units and executed a search warrant. Yenihayat was not inside anymore.

Police got an arrest warrant for the 29-year-old for aggravated assault and additional charges pending.

Surveillance cameras later confirmed the suspect had left the area soon after the initial 911 call.

Early Thursday, police found Yenihayat driving on Shallowford Road near the original scene and he was taken into custody without incident.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

