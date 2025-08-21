Dunwoody officer shoots Perimeter Mall burglary suspect after brief chase

Dunwoody police says one of its officers shot a burglary suspect who broke into the Perimeter Mall.

Sgt. Michael Cheek with Dunwoody police told Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to a burglary call at the mall early Thursday morning. When officers arrived, several suspects took off in a car and started a brief chase that ended across the street on Perimeter Center East.

Dunwoody police said officers confronted the suspects and that is when shots were fired. One of the suspects was shot.

The suspects took off in the vehicle and crashed down the road. Police are currently searching for the suspects who took off.

Brookhaven police are also on scene assisting with the search, according to a Brookhaven PD spokesperson.

