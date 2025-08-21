Fulton County Jail floods as rain moves through Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Jail flooded on Wednesday night, sheriff’s office officials confirmed.

The flooding came as storms moved through Atlanta.

Video shows deputies walking through the water that appears to be a few inches. Another video shows the water coming up from the ground.

The sheriff’s office says this comes amid the Fulton County Board of Commissioners’ decision to renovate the jail instead of replacing the facility.

Sheriff Labat has been petitioning the board for funds to rebuild the jail for several years.

