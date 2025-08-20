Police surround Cobb County home after man injured

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several police units are at a Cobb County home on Wednesday afternoon after reports of a man being injured.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the home at Sandy Plains Road and Ebenezer Road and found at least nine police cruisers at the home.

Police say the man was injured. They did not comment on how he was injured, but say he was not shot.

There is no word on how severe his injuries, are but police say he is being treated for them.

The public is not in any danger.

Addison Elementary School is located down Ebenezer Road near where the incident took place.

Cobb County Schools told Channel 2 Action News the police activity was not related to the school, adding that there is no threat to any school campuses.

