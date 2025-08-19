‘I miss my community’: Acquitted of rape, former Cherokee County teacher wants his job back

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Matthew Kealhofer, a former teacher at River Ridge High School in Woodstock, was found not guilty of raping his ex-wife and is seeking to return to his previous position.

Kealhofer, who was a teacher and coach, was accused of rape by his ex-wife in 2023, leading to his arrest and charges despite his claim that the encounter was consensual.

“I was moving forward with my life, and I assume this was a way for her to get what she wanted,” he said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After a year of living under the shadow of these accusations, he was acquitted by a jury a few days ago.

“I miss my community, and my community has been there for me,” Kealhofer said in an emotional interview with Channel 2’s Audrey Washington following the verdict.

Kealhofer’s attorney, AJ Richman, criticized law enforcement’s handling of the case, stating, “The investigator in this case knew about exculpatory evidence, meaning evidence that is helpful to the defense. ... They knew about all this helpful evidence to Matthew and nobody talked about it.”

Kealhofer expressed his desire to return to his role at River Ridge High School, saying, “It is my ultimate goal to come back and to be the thriving member to society that I was prior to all this nonsense.”

Washington couldn’t reach Kealhofer’s ex-wife for comment.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office defended their investigation, saying, “We stand by the actions of the lead detective, who conducted a thorough and professional investigation. We remain confident in the integrity of the investigative process. We also fully respect the decision made by the jury.”

A spokesperson for the Cherokee County School District acknowledged the incident but did not comment on Kealhofer’s potential future employment with the school.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group