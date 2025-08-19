Radioactive shrimp heading for Walmart found at Georgia port

SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you recently bought shrimp at Walmart, you might want to throw it out.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public to frozen raw shrimp testing positive for radioactive element Cesium-137 at several international ports.

The FDA says Great Value brand shrimp coming from a company in Indonesia was stopped at ports in Savannah, Miami, Houston and Los Angeles.

All of the shipping containers that tested positive for Cesium-137 were denied entry into the country.

However, they say they have learned that Walmart received some of the affected product before it was first detected, so they are urging everyone to throw out the shrimp.

All of the products affected were two-pound bags of "Frozen Raw Ez Peel Tail-On Farm-Raised White Vannamei Shrimp" with best by dates of March 15, 2027.

Cesium-137 is a man-made radioactive isotope and trace amounts of it are found in soil, food and air, according to the FDA.

However, their testing has determined that eating the shrimp could cause a potential health concern.

