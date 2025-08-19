Fire breaks out at Gwinnett County apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters are currently battling a fire at an apartment complex.

The fire broke out at the Oxford Apartments off Club Lakes Pkwy Tuesday morning. A photo shared by a Channel 2 Action News viewer shows a large amount of smoke visible in the sky.

Fire officials have not said how many apartment units are impacted or if any injuries have been reported.

We have NewsChopper 2 and Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson heading to the scene. LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

