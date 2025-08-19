Teen accused of killing mom, stepdad in Carroll County denied bond

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage girl accused of shooting her mother and stepfather to death in their Carroll County home in February appeared in court on Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.

The judge denied Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, bond, meaning she will remain in jail.

Patrick was arrested last month after police say she shot and killed James, 45, and Kristin Brock, 41.

She is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The Carroll County courtroom was packed with supporters of Patrick and other family members of the victims.

Defense attorneys argued that because Patrick has no previous criminal history and is not a flight risk, she should be released on bond.

The judge, however, found that she does pose a risk of fleeing and intimidating witnesses.

Patrick will next appear in court on Sept. 22 for an arraignment. The judge is eyeing a potential trial start date of Jan. 5, 2026.

The couple’s 5-year-old daughter is the one who found their bodies. Patrick is the person who called 911 to report the deaths.

“To come in their home, while they were sleeping and to kill both of them with three children and leave them parentless…it’s just hard,” added Kristin Brock’s father, Dennis Nolan, in the days following the shooting.

