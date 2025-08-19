Child at daycare eats kratom, needs to be revived, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former preschool employee in Mableton has been charged with child cruelty after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive and revived with Narcan.

The incident occurred at Bright Minds Learning and Child Care Centers. Police said the child ingested a tablet containing kratom, an herbal supplement.

“This is one of the best daycares here in the city of Mableton for many years,” said Anthony Guillory, who works nearby. “This daycare has always supported the community.”

On Aug. 8, police responded to the preschool after the child ingested a tablet known as 7TABZ. Narcan was administered to the child.

