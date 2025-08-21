Atlanta family pleads for help in solving 7-year-old murder case

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for help from the public to solve the seven-year-old murder case of Deonta ‘Tay’ Wallace, who was shot and killed outside Verbena Garden Apartments in Northwest Atlanta on July 12, 2018.

Wallace, a 30-year-old father, was murdered by an unknown person described as having dreadlocks.

“My son’s life was taken by guys he thought were friends,” said Victor Wallace, Deonta’s father. “He was murdered right here on this street.”

“We are this close,” Victor Wallace added. “This is his daughter he never got a chance to see. So if you can, please help us solve this with just a phone call.”

“Deonta Wallace was in a vehicle and as he exited that vehicle, a passenger inside that car opened fire on him,” Andrew Smith, Atlanta police Homicide Commander said.

Veronica Wallace, a family member, urged the community to come forward, saying, “You got a lot of them around here talking, but they won’t speak up. Speak up and say something.”

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood on Wednesday, asking residents if they witnessed anything on the night of the murder or have any information about the gunman.

Wallace’s family believes that someone in the community holds the key to solving the case and bringing them the justice and closure they desperately seek.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest, and tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

