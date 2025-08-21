Caretaker accused of breaking 1-year-old’s arm at Gainesville daycare

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A daycare employee was arrested after a young child was left with a fractured humerus, police said.

According to Gainesville police, the child was under the care of Abigail Arriaga-Arriaga at Joyland Daycare.

The mother told police, her child sustained a long linear vertical fracture to his left humerus on June 18.

Authorities allege that Arriaga-Arriaga failed to seek medical attention or notify anyone about the injury.

She has been charged with cruelty to children in the second degree.

GPD said the charge is for negligence in the case, as the caretaker who allegedly broke the child’s arm.

