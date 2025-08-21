Woman’s body found during bridge inspection in Rome

ROME, Ga. — Rome police said a woman’s body was found while the Georgia Department of Transportation were inspecting a bridge near U.S. Highway 27.

According to police, the body was found near the old Car Mart, when what appeared to be human remains were found near the waterway.

Rome police responded to the scene and confirmed a body was found and the area is now secure as the Criminal Investigations Division works the scene.

The Floyd County Coroner’s Office has been called to recover and identify the remains, police said.

At this time, officers said the remains appear to belong to an adult woman, who has not yet been identified.

No other details are available while the coroner’s office works to identify her and the investigation continues.

Police said there is no indication that there is an immediate threat to the public and the investigation remains active.

