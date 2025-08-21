2 arrested after deputies seize drugs, guns, $23K+ in cash from GA home

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday, a joint operation by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the seizure of guns, cash, and illegal drugs at a home in Newborn, Georgia.

The operation took place at 54 Pitts Chapel Road and led to the arrest of two people, Shannon Balderas and Abby Balderas, who face multiple drug-related charges.

Deputies confiscated approximately six pounds of marijuana, one pound of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, a substantial amount of suspected LSD, 25 packages of THC-infused gummies, $23,726 in U.S. currency, and 35 guns, including a converted machine gun.

“This operation demonstrates our continued commitment to disrupting the illegal drug trade and removing dangerous weapons from our community,” said Sheriff Pope. “We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of Butts County.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shannon Balderas has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, and possession of a machine gun during the commission of a crime.

Abby Balderas was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute.

The investigation is ongoing. Other charges may be added.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group