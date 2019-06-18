  • BE ON THE LOOKOUT: This man is wanted for several home invasions, police say

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    EAST POINT, Ga. - The East Point Police Department has released a "Be on the Lookout" alert for a man wanted in several recent crimes in Heritage Park.

    Police say Jacquez Antonio Walker, 22, is suspected in a theft inside a home. Walker is also accused in several other home invasions where the homeowners were inside.

    He's described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds.

    If you know anything about his whereabouts, you are urged to call The East Point Police Department.

