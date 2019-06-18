BE ON THE LOOKOUT: This man is wanted for several home invasions, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. - The East Point Police Department has released a "Be on the Lookout" alert for a man wanted in several recent crimes in Heritage Park.
Police say Jacquez Antonio Walker, 22, is suspected in a theft inside a home. Walker is also accused in several other home invasions where the homeowners were inside.
He's described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds.
If you know anything about his whereabouts, you are urged to call The East Point Police Department.
East Point Police have released this BOLO- he’s a suspect in the the Heritage Park break ins @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9PKNHaayf1— Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWSB) June 17, 2019
We're speaking with some of the victims who are still on high alert, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES
- Longtime attorney arrested, accused of faking judge's signature
- Teen without license involved in crash that killed another driver, police say
- 10 arrested in prostitution bust at metro Atlanta hotel (MUGSHOTS)
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}