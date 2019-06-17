COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly a dozen people were arrested in a prostitution bust at a hotel in Newnan on Thursday.
According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, agents also confiscated marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine during the bust.
Investigators interviewed the suspects and determined they were not part of a human trafficking operation.
Some of the suspects had been previously arrested for similar charges, according to investigators.
“We were working in conjunction with Homeland Security investigators to vet the girls,” Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Col. James Yarbrough said. “They went through a series of questions to ensure they weren’t involved in the trafficking aspect.”
Here’s a list of everyone arrested in the bust:
- Latavia Jackson, 20 - possession of marijuana, prostitution, false name, forgery in the first degree
- Tory Anderson, 31 - party to a crime of prostitution, possession of narcotics
- Sidni Jones, 24 - prostitution, possession of cocaine
- Desiree Hernandez, 26 - prostitution
- Kristen Corder-Rojas, 26 - prostitution, possession of methamphetamine
- Dawn Little, 37 - prostitution, possession of methamphetamine
- William Williams, 46 - party to a crime of prostitution
- Calvin Singleton, 29 - loitering, prowling, suspended license
- Kristie Terrazas, 30 - prostitution, possession of marijuana
- Jacob Lester, 26 - party to a crime of prostitution, possession of marijuana
