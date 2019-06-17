  • Unlicensed teen involved in crash that killed another driver, police say

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in South Fulton County Monday afternoon.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned an unlicensed, 16-year-old took her mom's car without her permission. The driver who the teen collided with died at the scene, according to police. 

    The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Guilford Lane near Old National Highway.

    NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted the two cars involved. It is unclear when the intersection will reopen. 

