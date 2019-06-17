SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in South Fulton County Monday afternoon.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned an unlicensed, 16-year-old took her mom's car without her permission. The driver who the teen collided with died at the scene, according to police.
We're LIVE at the scene where the intersection remains shut down as police investigate
Police say a 16 y/o girl took her mother’s car without permission & caused a deadly accident in the city of south Fulton. The teen didn’t have a license. We’re working to get the name of the male driver killed. pic.twitter.com/iiBX197aka— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) June 17, 2019
The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Guilford Lane near Old National Highway.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted the two cars involved. It is unclear when the intersection will reopen.
