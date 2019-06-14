WARNING: Georgia Poison Center warns about using essential oils around kids, pets

ATLANTA - Essential oils are extremely popular and marketed by many companies as all natural. But the Georgia Poison Center is putting out a warning about using the oils around children and pets after they say they got more than 1,000 calls about oils last year alone.
Many parents believe in the wellness effects of essential oils. Millions of people are buying them, diffusing them, putting them on their skin and, in some cases, even eating them.But essential oils alarmed hundreds of parents last year, who called the Georgia Poison Center, worried about their children's safety.
Of the 1,000 calls the center received, almost 800 dealt with children, the majority from parents of children under 5 years old.
“Surprisingly, this is a very common call that we get here,” Director Dr. Gaylord Lopez said.
Lopez said in many cases, the children had accidentally ingested essential oils and immediately had problems.
