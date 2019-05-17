ATLANTA - Open records are a big issue in Georgia.
The state attorney general is bringing the first ever criminal case for violations of the open records law.
The city of Atlanta has promised major changes including the creation of a transparency officer.
But Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher has found one institution remains out of reach.
The state Legislature wrote the law on open records – and also exempted itself.
Much of what the Legislature does is public. House members meet, debate and vote in public. Senators meet, debate and vote in public.
But the General Assembly plays by different rules than nearly all other state and local government in Georgia.
"I think it’s a bad idea," state Sen. Jen Jordan said. “I’ve always wondered, you know, what are people trying to hide?”
