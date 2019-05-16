Years of mismanagement, delays at nuclear waste sites could pose risk, report says

JACKSON, S.C. - A scathing government report showed years of mismanagement of nuclear waste disposal could be creating a real risk to people living near the sites. One of those sites sits miles from the Savannah River and is home to 35 million gallons of radioactive waste.
The 48-page report is just one of several released this year that question how the Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management is cleaning up dangerous nuclear waste left over from creating radioactive fuel for Cold War-era weapons.
While Savannah River Site is making significant progress cleaning up the waste, the site has the highest percentage of waste of any of the DOE sites.
We investigate the potential dangers and why some say growing financial concerns may create new risks. Plus, what the Department of Energy said when questioned about the new report, Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
