Shortage of emergency workers across Georgia: The price of low pay

EMTs, paramedics and firefighters: On the worst days of people’s lives, they are often the first to show up.
Georgia is suffering from a shortage of emergency workers, which could cause people to wait for help when they do not have minutes to spare.
Channel 2 Action News spoke with several emergency workers who all said the same thing: They did not get into the job for the money.
But, many struggle to pay bills, working several jobs to support themselves and their families.
We’re looking into what’s causing the shortage of emergency workers in Georgia, and the surprising list of jobs that pay better than what our local heroes make – Monday at 6 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News.
LATEST INVESTIGATIONS:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}