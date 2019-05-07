2 deaths, dozens of prostitutes and neighbors living in fear: When will it end?

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County community told Channel 2 it is watching prostitutes work, get killed and even solicit around kids. They said they fear for their safety, but they struggle to get action.
“Literally a drive thru,” said Maria Rossoto about a gas station in her neighborhood.
Neighbors in the South DeKalb County community say there is a lot more for sale there than just gas.
“I’ve seen it at the side of the Citgo where cars in line, like two, three drive up, girl leans over the window, gets in and the next car drives up, next girl,” Rossoto said.
They said they see it in early mornings when school kids are waiting for the bus. They said they also see it late at night on street corners, driveways and outside businesses.
Over the past several years, they say two prostitutes have been murdered in their neighborhood.
