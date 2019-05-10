Metro parents threaten lawsuits, say Cobb Schools is "hiding" bullying numbers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A growing list of families say the Cobb County School District brushed off instances where their children were bullied at school.
One of those instances landed 10th-grader Jorge Santa in big trouble -- even though he says he was the victim.
As he sat in computer lab, Santa held strong against the racially-motivated verbal jabs and having his lunch stolen by two seniors. But what one of the older boys did next pushed him over the edge.
“Once he pulled that silly string out and sprayed it on me, there was no thinking. It was just self-defense from that point on,” Jorge said.
The fight landed Jorge in the principal’s office and eventually charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. The Cobb County district attorney later dropped those charges.
Jorge’s family told Channel 2's Sophia Choi they’re now considering a lawsuit against the district for purposefully mislabeling incidents of bullying.
We're talking to outraged parents. who say Cobb County is intentionally covering up the bully problem and putting kids in danger -- and getting a response from the school district, Monday at 5 p.m.
2 INVESTIGATES:
- Georgia heart patients donating used pacemakers to save pets’ lives
- 2 deaths, dozens of prostitutes and neighbors living in fear: When will it end?
- Drug cartels worship ‘narco saints,’ making them more dangerous, DEA says
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}