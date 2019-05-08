Georgia heart patients donating used pacemakers to save pets' lives

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia heart patients are donating their used pacemakers to pets.
Channel 2 anchor Craig Lucie met an 11-year-old husky who is alive today because of one of those used devices. The first of those used pacemakers was donated to the University of Georgia’s vet school by a cardiac nurse years after losing her own dog to heart failure.
Before becoming a cardiac nurse, Terri Matula had a broken heart she couldn’t mend; her cocker spaniel “Gator.” Gator needed an expensive pacemaker to save his life, but Terri and her husband were in college and money was tight. They couldn’t afford it.
“Eventually Gator died from complications due to congestive heart failure,” Terri said.
Years later another heart needed mending, Terri’s husbands. He did get a pacemaker but as his condition changed he needed a new device. Used pacemakers are typically thrown away.
