Parents pay thousands for their kids to play sports. Are costs worth it?

When her son said he wanted to play high school football, Catherine Merriman attended an informational meeting at his school to learn more.
But the Gwinnett County mother said she was shocked when the booster club told her how much it would cost.
"And that it was $800 you know for the fee, the player commitment fee for them to play,” Merriman said.
A Channel 2 Action News investigation found parents are spending hundreds, thousands and even tens of thousands of dollars for their children to play on school or travel teams.
Georgia law allows school districts to collect fees. But it is up to each district to decide whether to charge a fee and how much.
