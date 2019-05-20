Emails show Coca-Cola exec's attempt to influence CDC, WHO on sugary drinks

ATLANTA - A public interest research group stumbled onto a series of emails that deeply embarrassed two of the most important institutions in Atlanta -- Coca-Cola and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The email exchanges raised serious questions about the influence of private industry on public health policy makers.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher learned that physicians and public health experts are virtually in complete agreement that sugary soda is a critical factor in soaring obesity rates. But the emails uncovered by a public interest group show attempts by Coca-Cola executive to build relationships and influence CDC staff and even try to enlist the CDC for help in influencing the World Health Organization’s stance on sugary drinks.
“I almost fell out of my chair when I saw it,” said Gary Ruskin, the co-director of California-based US Right to Know, a public interest group which investigates the food industry.
What the emails revealed and what the CDC had to say about it all, Tuesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
2 INVESTIGATES:
- How the FDA handles recalls of life-saving implants could put people at risk, patients say
- Body-scanning technology: Important security device or invasion of privacy?
- Every public agency in the state must follow open records law -- except one
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}