0 How the FDA handles recalls of life-saving implants could put people at risk, patients say

ATLANTA - Jonesboro resident Geraldine Robinson is one of millions of Americans who use a medical device to improve, and possibly extend her life.

In 2013 she was implanted with a defibrillator to help with her congestive heart failure. She went to the doctor for checkups every six months. Robinson thought her device would keep her healthy for years.

But last month the hospital called to tell her that device’s battery was failing. Robinson rushed to the emergency room.

“I was scared they wasn’t gonna get to me in time,” Geraldine said.

The next day doctors replaced her device. The reason for the surgery noted on her patient information card was, recall.

Channel 2 Action News searched the FDA recall database and found Geraldine’s device had been recalled three years earlier. The manufacturer’s suggested course of action was to monitor the device.

Diana Zuckerman is the president of The National Center for Health Research says this happens more than you'd think.

“This is the doctor having to say to the patient, ‘This implant in your body has been recalled but we don’t think you should have it removed unless you’re having obvious problems with it,” Zuckerman said.

