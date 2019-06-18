ATLANTA - More parts of north Georgia will see the chance for rain and storms today as widespread
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan began tracking downpours in the north Georgia mountains on Channel 2 Action News This Morning -- but more showers and storms will move into metro Atlanta through the day.
We're using the most advanced weather technology to pinpoint the areas that could see storms today, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Main risks are heavy rain and frequent lightning, along with strong wind gusts.
The active weather will continue through late this week before the drier and even hotter weather moves in.
Hundreds were left without power after storms rolled through metro Atlanta on Monday.
The winds from the storm knocked down a tree in front of Einstein's on the corner of Juniper and 12th Streets in Midtown, blocking a busy street. Video captured by Channel 2 Action News showed half of the restaurant's patio covered in debris.
