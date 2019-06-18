Metro Atlanta woman: I got sick in DR and plane almost made emergency landing

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta woman told Channel 2 Action News she is among the many travelers who recently got sick while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.
The deaths of at least nine American tourists in the Dominican Republic during the past year has sparked many questions about the safety of a stay on the Caribbean Island.
Francetta Clausell described how she became horribly sick on her flight home from the island in December: "I felt like I was going to die up there. It's like something I never felt before."
Clausell said the pilot even considered making an emergency landing.
The woman walks us through what could have led to the sickness and questions if her symptoms were linked to other cases, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}