0 Another American tourist dies while on vacation in Dominican Republic

AVENEL, N.J. - Another American tourist died while on vacation in the Dominican Republic last week.

Joseph Allen, 55, was found dead last week in his hotel room at Terra Linda in Sosua, his sister told ABC News.

In the phone interview, Jamie Reed told ABC News her brother was vacationing with friends.

Reed said those friends told her the New Jersey-native “complained about being hot at the pool.”

He said he was going to his room to take a shower. When they saw him again, he said he wasn’t feeling 100% and was going to lie down for the night.

The next morning, according to his friends, they knocked on the door to the room he was staying in and got no response.

They asked the hotel to do a wellness check, and that’s when they found him on the floor.

“He had been there for a while. Rigor mortis had set in, and he was cold,” Reed said.

According to Reed, her brother was healthy, for the most part, and had no major health issues.

"We want answers. We've reached out to everybody, including Senator (Robert) Menendez, to try to get some help from anyone,” Reed said.

