0 What is a strawberry moon? Don't miss Monday's lunar spectacle

This month’s full moon, known as a strawberry moon, will brighten the night sky from late Sunday, June 16 until Monday morning.

But don’t expect a ruby-colored sphere in the sky. The moon’s name actually comes from the Algonquin tribe, one of North America’s most populous Native American tribes, who would consider the June full moon a signal to start gathering wild strawberries, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

“For millennia, people across the world, including Native Americans, named the months after nature’s cues,” the almanac states. “Later, Colonial Americans adopted many of the Native American names and incorporated them into the modern calendar, as you will see in The Old Farmer’s Almanac founded in 1792 during George Washington’s presidency.”

TRENDING STORIES

The June full moon is also known as the honey moon, mead moon and, in Europe, the full rose moon.

In Atlanta, the full moon will peak at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday, June 27.

But the almanac advises folks to grab a chair on the nights of June 16 and 17 for a great view. And keep an eye out for Jupiter and some of its moons, too!

Wherever the sky is clear and the moon is visible is an ideal place from which to experience the lunar spectacle and if you’re really up to making an adventure out of it, consider heading to a state park.

Stephen C. Foster State Park in the Okefenokee Swamp is notorious for being one of the best spots in the world for stargazing and is named a gold-tier “International Dark Sky Park.”

You can also make your way to one of the nine best places to see stars around Atlanta.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.