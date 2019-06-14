Video shows Lil Durk shooting gun while driving near The Varsity, detective says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Rapper Lil' Durk is in court today for a probable cause hearing about his alleged involvement in a shooting outside The Varsity in downtown Atlanta.
The shooting happened on February 5 at 5:49 a.m.
An Atlanta police detective says rapper Lil' Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, is seen on video shooting a man near The Varsity while he was driving.
Before he surrendered last month, Durk spoke exclusively with Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. He said he "had nothing to hide."
Banks is facing several charges, including criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault.
We're in court as detectives explain what led up to the shooting for updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
