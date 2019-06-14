Street gang MS-13 recruiting teens from local middle, high schools

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials in Cobb County say notorious street gang MS-13 is recruiting young teens from every middle and high school in the county.
The violent gang is known for killing women and children with guns, knives and machetes.
Channel 2's Chris Jose was in Cobb County, where a judge recently sent 6 gang members to prison.
How the county plans to tackle the growing problem, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
