NORCROSS, Ga. - A Norcross mother reported missing more than two years ago has been found dead, and police are investigating it as a possible kidnapping.
Beatriz Noemi Espinoza-Fuentes was 25 years old when she was reported missing on March 25, 2017 by a family friend who said she hadn’t returned phone calls in more than 24 hours. On the same day, officers were called out to a report of a 3-year-old wandering on South Norcross Tucker Road. That child belonged to Espinoza. She also had a 6-year-old son.
Not long after she disappeared, a friend told Channel 2's Tony Thomas that family members found pot and meth stuffed under her toddler's clothes in a backpack inside her apartment.
On Friday, Gwinnett police said DNA evidence connected a body found in Clayton County in spring 2017 to the missing mother. There was also another body found at the scene.
