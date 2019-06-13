3 people found dead at 2 different crime scenes

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Lamar County are investigating three deaths at two different crime scenes.
Lamar County Sheriff Brad White told Channel 2 Action News that the GBI was called in to assist with the investigation.
Both crime scenes are on Fredonia Church Road near Barnesville.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. for LIVE updates.
