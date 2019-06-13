  • Spalding County detention officer shot in head; 16-year-old arrested

    Updated:

    SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Spalding County Sheriff's Office official is recovering in a hospital after being shot in the head. 

    The office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that 34-year-old Amanda Moore was shot Wednesday afternoon at a home on Ethridge Mill Road. 

    Moore was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center, where she was listed as stable. 

    Authorities said a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting. 

    We have a reporter talking to the sheriff's office about what led up to the shooting, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Moore served as Spalding County Detention Officer.

    “This is a difficult time for everyone involved and we are asking for prayers of healing and strength for this family in the coming days," Sheriff Darrell Dix said.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories