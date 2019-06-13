Spalding County detention officer shot in head; 16-year-old arrested

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Spalding County Sheriff's Office official is recovering in a hospital after being shot in the head.
The office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that 34-year-old Amanda Moore was shot Wednesday afternoon at a home on Ethridge Mill Road.
Moore was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center, where she was listed as stable.
Authorities said a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting.
Moore served as Spalding County Detention Officer.
“This is a difficult time for everyone involved and we are asking for prayers of healing and strength for this family in the coming days," Sheriff Darrell Dix said.
