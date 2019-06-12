Starting today, you could be fined up to $10K for riding an e-scooter on a sidewalk

ATLANTA - Get your scooter off the sidewalk. Starting Wednesday, Atlanta police will start enforcing the city scooter laws.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston called the city and there are 10,000 registered scooters in Atlanta.
For the last 10 months or so, police didn't really enforce the rules for where you could ride them but that all changes today.
"If you're using anything with wheels to get around midtown or downtown atlanta, we ask that you be in the street following the rules of the road and staying with the flow of traffic," said Atlanta police Maj. Darin Schierbaum.
If you break the rules and ride on the sidewalk, you could get a ticket up to $10,000.
We break down the rules and the ways police are hoping everyone will be informed, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
WATCH: while doing a story about scooters no longer being allowed on sidewalks look what happened. @wsbtv at 4 pic.twitter.com/TRoc7MpMuQ— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) June 12, 2019
