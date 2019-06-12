Woman jumps through car window to fight off would-be thief (VIDEO)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - It's a video you have to see. A woman jumped through the window of her own car to fight off a thief.
"As soon as I saw my door open, I jumped in the car," she told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman.
In the video, you can see criminals pull up to a Texaco gas station in College Park. While the woman was pumping her gas, the passenger of the other vehicle jumped out and tried to get into her car.
She was too quick for the criminals, she jumped in her car and they then drove off.
