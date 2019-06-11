0 Match.com ‘millionaire' accused of scamming woman tells judge he's unemployed

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man who police say defrauded women on a dating website will stay in jail until his attorney has a bond hearing.

John Martin Hill, 35, had a preliminary hearing for fraud charges that ended before noon Tuesday.

The defendant took the stand in his own defense.

It all started when a Gwinnett County woman says she met him on the social dating website Match.com on March 27 and soon after their first date, she says they were supposed to buy a house together.

She gave him $80,000 as her part in the deal and now she is claiming that Hill took off with her money.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Hill told a judge that the money was for an internet business the woman was buying from him.

He also told the judge how they met.

"She approached me. She asked if I was new to the area. She discussed knowing the area really well and said she was a tattoo artist for cancer patients. We started discussing business," Hill said.

The judge decided to move ahead with the fraud charges.

Hill told the judge in court Tuesday that he has been unemployed since March 1, does not own a car, home or anything of that nature and that he does not have a checking or savings account.

