Iron Man's cabin from 'Avengers: Endgame' is available for rent near Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - It was one of the most memorable locations in the blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame' movie: Tony Stark's cabin. It turns out, you can stay in it too.
Warning: Spoilers ahead.
It's where Iron Man's family lived during the entire film and the setting for the emotional funeral and goodbye to the superhero.
If you felt some sort of connection to the cabin, or the movie, you're in luck, because it's a short drive from Atlanta and it's listed on Airbnb.
The cabin is located in Fairburn, which is about 20 to 30 minutes south of Atlanta. It's close to Chattahoochee Hills and sits on a beautiful lake.
The listing on Airbnb said it's a great place to get away.
"Need to get away from it all without traveling more than 30 minutes from Atlanta? Need to have a corporate retreat with your elite team? Need to come take the kids fishing and watch a horse show? Then this is your place."
If you're curious to know how much it would cost to stay there? It costs around $335 per night.
Some of the amenities for the cabin include a kitchen, WiFi, indoor fireplace, free parking and being where one of the biggest movies of all time was filmed.
