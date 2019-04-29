MOVIE THEATER CHAOS: False alarm at 'Avengers: Endgame' sends fans into frenzy

ATLANTA - Imagine being really into an action-packed movie, and then all of a sudden, you think you hear gunshots outside the theater.
That’s exactly what happened Saturday afternoon for a group of people watching “Avengers: Endgame” at AMC Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.
People in the theater said they heard a popping sound from the hallway that sounded like gunshots. Some said they heard screaming and then complete chaos ensued.
It turns out, the popping noise was just someone popping a balloon display in the hallway. Still, people in the theater said it was a chaotic scene.
A man who was in the theater walks us through exactly what happened. Plus, what he thinks the theater should have done, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
