  • Gunman opens fire outside metro Atlanta Chevron; 1 person shot

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    ACWORTH, Ga. - Police are at the scene of a shooting at a gas station in Acworth. 

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the Chevron on Baker Road where one person was shot and rushed to the hospital. 

    Witnesses said the suspect drove away from the scene. Police stopped the car in Kennesaw. Several people are now in custody, police say. 

    One suspect may be on the run, according to police. 

    On Saturday, police say a 21-year-old was shot and killed at a Midtown gas station during an attempted robbery by the victim he was trying to rob. 

